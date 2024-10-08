SSU naval drones have already hit 11 Russian warships, - SSU spokesman Dekhtiarenko

Using marine drones, the SSU hit 11 Russian warships.

This was reported on television by SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko, Censor.NET informs citing Ukrinform.

"Over the past two years, Sea Baby has become a multi-purpose platform that can perform many tasks: remote mining, defeating military targets from the sea with the help of an MLRS system, and many other things that we cannot yet talk about. And no one has done this before. In general, the SSU managed to hit 11 Russian warships with the help of maritime drones. And it is important that among them were those that were missile carriers from which Russia had previously fired at the territory of our country. This is a powerful result," Dekhtiarenko said.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian vessel of the "Tunets" type was destroyed by a MAGURA V5 drone in Crimea. Three other vessels were damaged.

According to the Navy, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 28 Russian ships, including a submarine.