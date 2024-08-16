MAGURA V5 strike drones hit 16 Russian vessels in year and half

Over the past year and a half, Ukrainian intelligence officers have damaged 18 Russian vessels with domestically produced MAGURA V5 unmanned maritime drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine cited an interview with Deutsche Welle by the commander of the DIU's Group 13 special unit, call sign Thirteenth.

He stressed that thanks to this naval drone, Ukraine managed to "tame" the Russian Black Sea Fleet, forcing it to surrender. The MAGURA V5 drones destroyed 9 Russian ships irretrievably.

According to him, "Russia has already withdrawn all the most modern and necessary equipment from Sevastopol. This fleet is paralysed. It is now eating money from the Russian budget, although it cannot perform its functions."

According to the DIU, the Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 maritime strike drone is capable of covering a distance of over 800 kilometres. Its speed is 80 km/h and the weight of the warhead is 250 kg.

"We did not pursue an increase of warhead to destroy the ship with a single hit. We went the other way: we attacked in a group, inflicting five or more hits on large ships, which caused critical damage," the scout explained.