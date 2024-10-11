Agent of FSB of Russian Federation who spied on military involved in Kursk operation was detained in Sumy - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained an FSB agent during security measures in Sumy. The 22-year-old native of the Kherson region was preparing Russian strikes against Ukrainian soldiers near the Kursk operation area.

As noted, to perform the enemy's task, the defendant went around the area, where he secretly filmed the locations of military facilities using a mobile phone.

The agent would send the received georeferenced video files to his handler, who had already been identified by the SSU.

The SBU officers exposed the offender in advance, documented his criminal actions, and detained him, preventing him from passing intelligence to the enemy.

At the same time, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

Suspicion of a Russian agent

According to the investigation, the young man was remotely recruited by the FSB in August this year when he was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion by the SSU investigators under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.