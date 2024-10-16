Most difficult situation is in Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar - RMA

More than 130 settlements in Donetsk region are currently without power supply. The cities that are far from the front line are ready for the heating season.

"The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, the city is massively shelled every day. Unfortunately, 12 thousand people and 68 children remain in Pokrovsk. The authorities have worked with almost all families with children. These families have been assured that they will leave the city in the near future," said the head of the region.

According to Filashkin, there are several family doctors working in Pokrovsk, all hospitals have been evacuated outside the region, several shops and Ukrposhta are operating, but in smaller and smaller volumes every day.

The situation is most difficult in Pokrovsk and the Pokrovsk community.

"About 400 people are currently staying in Chasiv Yar. The situation there is the most difficult. Neither the authorities nor the State Emergency Service units are currently able to deliver humanitarian aid there. The military provides it whenever possible. They are delivering food, drinking water and medicines," added the head of the RMA.

It is also known that more than 130 settlements in the Donetsk region are currently without power supply, as power engineers are unable to carry out repairs due to shelling.

"The region is ready for the heating season, but only those cities that are located more or less far from the front line are ready. These are Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Dobropillia. Unfortunately, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar communities are not ready for the heating season. It will not be there at all. We will help people with pellets, coal and small stoves. Because these towns are very close to the front line," he summarized.

