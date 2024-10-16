Russians intensify assaults with use of armored vehicles near Selydove, - Defense Forces

There were no days without enemy assaults around Selydove in the area of responsibility of the 15th Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Vitalii Milovidov, Lieutenant Colonel of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard "Kara-Dag", during a telethon.

"Every day the enemy infantry continues to attack with a varying degree. Attempts to advance with armored vehicles have intensified. In several cases it was 2-3 units, there were also attempts of a more massive assault involving 8 units of equipment that were eliminated on the outskirts of our positions," said the lieutenant colonel.

According to the serviceman, the enemy was most active in the southern direction of Tsukuryne-Ukrainsk, where they are trying to find a weak area of defense.

"The enemy is trying to advance every day. But to the south, a larger number of vehicles are involved. I believe that it is there that they are trying to pass with equipment in a more geographically advantageous way, as it is very difficult for them to pass this segment of the sector of the terrain of Mykhailivka, which almost does not exist anymore. There are open areas there, and we quickly detect them and inflict fire damage," Milovidov noted.

