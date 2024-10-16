War in Ukraine will end soon, - Slovak Prime Minister Fico

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has expressed the opinion that the Russian-Ukrainian war will end soon. However, he is not sure whether a just peace can be achieved under current conditions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Slovak news agency TARS.

"The probability of ending the war in Ukraine in a short time is very high," Fico said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs before leaving for the EU summit.

He expects the European Council meeting to indicate when this might happen, "because the topic of inviting Ukraine to NATO is suddenly being raised".

Watch more: Successful operations of Defense Forces in enemy territory is key to implementation of "Victory Plan" - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his opinion, this invitation will not be "free".

The Slovakian prime minister wished Ukraine a just peace, but asked whether it was possible to achieve it in the current circumstances.

Fico reiterated that his government supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and that it would support any peace plan proposed to resolve the conflict.

He also stated that peace talks would also be on the agenda of his upcoming visit to China.

At the same time, Fico said that he has always sought a balanced relationship with Russia.

In his opinion, it should be recognised that the Russians will not leave Crimea and other territories such as Donetsk and Luhansk. In his opinion, the Russians are seizing more and more territory, and the conflict has no military solution.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he agreed with Ukraine's membership in the European Union, but that he would block its accession to NATO.