Successful operations of Defense Forces in enemy territory is key to implementation of "Victory Plan" - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine will continue operations in certain areas of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, presenting his "Victory Plan", Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the Kursk operation, we have seen that Putin does not have enough strength to hold on when we press really hard. Therefore, the key to the implementation of the 2nd point of the Victory Plan is the successful continuation of the operation of the Defence Forces in certain areas of the enemy territory to prevent buffer zones on our land," the Head of State noted.

Read it on Censor.NET: If the Victory Plan is supported, we can end the war no later than next year, - Zelenskyy