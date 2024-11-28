Ukraine will receive $22 billion from frozen Russian assets next year - Marchenko

Out of the $50 billion that is planned to be raised from immobilized Russian assets, the first part of $22 billion will come to Ukraine in 2025.

This was announced during a press conference by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergiy Marchenko

According to Marchenko, the rest of the funds will be received during 2026-2027. At the same time, in case of additional military needs, the share of funding for 2025 may be significantly increased.

The mechanism for providing funds will be taken into account when concluding specific loan agreements, taking into account the specifics of each partner.

"Some partners provide part of their funds specifically for military needs. Some partners categorically cannot finance these expenses..." - Marchenko explained.