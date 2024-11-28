ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10819 visitors online
News
240 0

Four people injured as result of shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region - RMA

Consequences of the shelling of Bilozerka (illustrative photo)

On November 28, at about 4:00 p.m., the occupiers covered Bilozerka, Kherson district, with enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson RMA.

"Four men aged 22, 25, 27 and 35 were injured in the attack. The victims went to the hospital on their own. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries and contusions," the statement said.

It is noted that doctors provided the victims with the necessary assistance. They will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

See more: Rescuers eliminating consequences of massive Russian missile strike in 14 regions - SES. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12893) Bilozerka (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 