Four people injured as result of shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region - RMA

On November 28, at about 4:00 p.m., the occupiers covered Bilozerka, Kherson district, with enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson RMA.

"Four men aged 22, 25, 27 and 35 were injured in the attack. The victims went to the hospital on their own. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries and contusions," the statement said.

It is noted that doctors provided the victims with the necessary assistance. They will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

