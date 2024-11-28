Four people injured as result of shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region - RMA
On November 28, at about 4:00 p.m., the occupiers covered Bilozerka, Kherson district, with enemy fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson RMA.
"Four men aged 22, 25, 27 and 35 were injured in the attack. The victims went to the hospital on their own. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries and contusions," the statement said.
It is noted that doctors provided the victims with the necessary assistance. They will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password