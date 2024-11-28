Rescuers eliminating consequences of massive Russian missile strike in 14 regions - SES. PHOTOS

The liquidation of the aftermath of another massive Russian missile strike that damaged civilian and critical infrastructure is ongoing in 14 regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

Missiles and drone debris damaged residential buildings, vehicles, warehouses and infrastructure facilities. Most of the destruction was recorded in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Volyn, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Sumy regions.

A multi-storey building was damaged in Kharkiv, and one person was injured in Odesa region. No one was killed.

In addition, Russian strikes damaged infrastructure in Lviv, Rivne, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions.

More than 320 rescuers and more than 80 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. In Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions, sapper teams are involved in the work.

The attack of the Russian Federation on 28 November

At night, the Russian army, as it does every day, began attacking Ukraine with attack drones. In the morning, the enemy launched various types of missiles, targeting the energy sector.

Western regions were under the threat of rocket attacks: Lviv, Volyn, Rivne and other regions. Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv region. A civilian enterprise was hit in Kharkiv, a woman was wounded in Vinnytsia region, and an infrastructure facility was damaged in Sumy.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions due to damage to power grids. According to Ukrenergo's forecast, the restoration of power supply may take until the evening.

Air defence forces destroyed 76 of the 91 missiles fired by the occupiers.













