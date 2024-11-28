Consequences of Russian missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region: more than 30 houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

A Russian missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region damaged more than 30 private houses.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy attack damaged at least 32 private houses, 2 outbuildings and power lines. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the statement said.









It is known that critical infrastructure facilities were attacked in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of the Russian Federation.

Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions. There are also emergency blackouts across the country due to the enemy's attack on the energy sector, which may last until 20:00.

Air defence forces destroyed 76 of the 91 missiles fired by the occupiers.

It is known that during the last massive attack, the Russians used "Kalibr" missiles with cluster munitions.

