Russian combined attack in Kyiv region injures two people, damages infrastructure and buildings. PHOTOS

On the night of 28 November, Russians attacked Kyiv region with missiles and "Shaheds". An infrastructure facility and private houses were damaged. Two people were hospitalised.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The enemy launched a combined attack with attack drones and missiles on the Kyiv region. The alert lasted all night for more than 10 hours. Air defence forces were working in the region. There are targets downed," the statement said.

As noted, two people were injured. They went to hospital with minor injuries on their own. They are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

The enemy attack also damaged an infrastructure facility. The fire has been extinguished. A building and two cars were damaged.

In another area of the region, a private house, a non-residential building and a hangar were damaged.

"Emergency power outages are continuing in the region on the instructions of Ukrenergo. There are 466 points of invincibility in operation. Operational groups keep working on eliminating the consequences of the attack on Kyiv region," Kravchenko added.

Later, the Kyiv Police published photos of the damage:







Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions. There are also emergency blackouts across the country due to the enemy's attack on the energy sector, which may last until 20:00.