Consequences of Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv: damage to enterprise. PHOTOS

On 28 November, Russia launched a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv.

This was reported by the KCMA press service, Censor.NET informs.

Russian troops attacked by cruise missiles and drones of various types.

"The air alert in the capital was announced almost at midnight due to the threat of UAVs from the east. The alert lasted almost 9 and a half hours. Later in the morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft. The missiles came at Kyiv from different directions. As a result of the air battle, all enemy targets threatening Kyiv were destroyed (the exact number and type of weapons used will be made public in reports by the Air Force).



As of this moment, there are reports of debris falling in two districts of the capital - Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi. There is no information on casualties. A separate enterprise suffered damage - doors and windows were smashed, and a truck was damaged," the statement said.

The Darnytsia District State Administration made public the consequences of the shelling.









Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Kyiv and Mykolaiv: missile defence systems are working (updated)