Fire in Kyiv clinic extinguished, one person injured

On the evening of November 28, the outer skin of a polyclinic building in Kyiv caught fire due to an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, as a result of the fall of the UAV debris, the outer skin of the polyclinic building caught fire. Preliminary, there is damage to neighboring buildings. Emergency services are on their way," Klitschko informed.

Later, the KCMA clarified that one victim was found. Medical aid is being provided.

As of 23:57, the fire on the facade of the polyclinic building in Dniprovskyi district was extinguished.

The wall of the building was also damaged, windows were smashed, and trees in the yard were broken. A security guard was injured. He was hospitalized.

Later, Klitschko wrote that the wreckage of an enemy UAV also fell on the territory of an infrastructure facility in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

As a reminder, on Thursday evening, November 28, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of the use of strike "Shaheds". Air defense systems are in place in the capital.

See more: Sappers seize remains of Russian X-55 missile that fell in one of Kyiv’s districts. PHOTOS