Sappers seize remains of Russian X-55 missile that fell in one of Kyiv’s districts. PHOTOS
In one of Kyiv's districts, sappers of the State Emergency Service discovered the remains of a Russian X-55 cruise missile.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"Specialists of the pyrotechnic unit of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine found the remains of an X-55 cruise missile in one of the capital's districts," the statement said.
The SES noted that the debris did not pose a direct threat to the public, but its prompt removal and disposal is an important part of measures to ensure the safety of citizens.
Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024
During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions. There are also emergency power outages across the country due to the enemy's attack on the energy sector, which may last until 20:00.
Air defence forces destroyed 76 of the 91 missiles fired by the occupiers.
It is known that during the last massive attack, the Russians used Kalibr missiles with cluster munitions.
