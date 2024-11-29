In Georgia, police brutally disperse protesters and carry out mass arrests. Security forces use rubber bullets and "catch" civilians even in pharmacies. VIDEO

Clashes broke out between law enforcement officers and protesters in the centre of the Georgian capital Tbilisi. The security forces did not allow the protesters to enter the parliament building and violently dispersed them.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Newsgeorgia.

In the evening, leaders of opposition parties and thousands of people gathered outside the parliament building in Tbilisi to protest against the decision of MPs to postpone the country's accession to the European Union, which violates the Constitution.

Around midnight local time (00:00 Kyiv time), clashes broke out between protesters and security forces as people tried to break through to the parliament building from Chichinadze Street. The police threw several smoke bombs into the crowd. The police tried to push the protesters away from the official entrance on Rustaveli Avenue.



The demonstrators held the wall and resisted. They shouted "non-humans", "slaves", "russians" at the police.

The situation on Chichinadze escalated in a few seconds. It is unclear what served as a provocative factor. Hundreds of police officers, including riot police, were deployed to the entrance.

Special forces (many of them unmarked and wearing masks) pushed the protesters back to Republic Square. When the protesters were leaving along Rustaveli Avenue, another group of law enforcement officers came down from the adjacent street. "Mass detentions of everyone began," Tbilisi Life reported.

"It seems that Georgia has never seen anything like this before: today, special forces entered the Kashveti temple to detain/beat protesters, and even pharmacies by seven in the morning," the journalists report.

Read more: Georgian President Zurabishvili does not recognize results of parliamentary elections: we have witnessed Russian special operation