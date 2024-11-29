Russian Ministry of Defence reports shooting down almost 50 drones over 5 Russian regions

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that 47 drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation at night. Air defence forces destroyed them in 5 regions

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

In particular, the report says, 29 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Rostov region, 8 - over the territory of Krasnodar Krai, three each - over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh regions, and one - over the occupied Crimea.

