News
9 775 46

New record of Armed Forces of Ukraine: 2030 occupants eliminated in day! Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 738,660 people, 9458 tanks, 20,886 artillery systems, and 19,339 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 738,660 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 738660 (+2030) people,

tanks - 9458 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 19339 (+33) units,

artillery systems - 20886 (+34) units,

MLRS - 1255 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1006 (+1) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19750 (+89),

cruise missiles - 2851 (+86),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 30272 (+86) units,

special equipment - 3700 (+3).

Read more: Russian radar system "Podlet" worth $5 million destroyed in occupied Crimea - DIU

