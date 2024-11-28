Russian radar system "Podlet" worth $5 million destroyed in occupied Crimea - DIU

On November 28, Ukrainian intelligence officers burned down a Russian 48YA6-K1 Podlet radar complex in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as a result of a successful operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian radar complex Podlet was destroyed.

The DIU noted that the mobile radar system 48YA6-K1 "Podlet" is used by the occupiers to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes in "difficult interference conditions".

The estimated cost of the destroyed enemy radar complex, designed, in particular, to provide targeting for S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, is $5 million, the intelligence added.

Read more: Lubinets appeals to UN and ICRC over shooting of Ukrainian POWs by Russians in Zaporizhzhia

Reference

The Russian Podlyot radar system is capable of detecting and tracking airplanes, helicopters, and cruise missiles at low and extremely low altitudes, even those made using Stealth technology.

The station can simultaneously track 200 or more targets moving at an altitude of more than 10 km and at a distance of more than 200 km. The radar has been in service with the Russian army since 2015.

Read more: Drone operators of 3rd SAB destroy enemy vehicles and infantrymen. VIDEO