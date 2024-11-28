Lubinets appeals to UN and ICRC over shooting of Ukrainian POWs by Russians in Zaporizhzhia

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the UN and the ICRC over the shooting of five captured Ukrainian servicemen in Zaporizhzhia by the Russian occupiers.

Lubinets announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians brutally shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

Lubinets noted that, according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on November 24, 2024, near the village of Novodarivka, Pologiv district, Zaporizhzhia region, Russians allegedly shot 5 Ukrainian servicemen out of six taken prisoner. Criminal proceedings were initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war.

"In turn, I sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding this crime. The occupying country has once again violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The aggressor must be stopped immediately and brought to justice. The world must not stand aside!" - the Ombudsman emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military shot 5 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region.