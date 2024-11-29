70% of Mykolaiv region remains without electricity - oblenergo
Currently, 70% of the Mykolaiv region, including Mykolaiv, is without electricity.
This was reported by the press service of Mykolaivoblenergo, Censor.NET informs.
"As of Friday morning, 70% of the Mykolaiv region, including the regional centre, is without electricity. Power engineers are working around the clock to restore power as soon as possible. In the areas where the power supply has been restored, the following hourly blackout schedules are in effect
(in the volumes provided by NPC "UKRENERGO")," the statement said.
According to the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, power engineers found a break in the grid. They promise to repair it by 11 a.m. and start supplying power again.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password