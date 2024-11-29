ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11334 visitors online
News
975 0

70% of Mykolaiv region remains without electricity - oblenergo

Mykolaiv region is without electricity: it's all because of power outage

Currently, 70% of the Mykolaiv region, including Mykolaiv, is without electricity.

This was reported by the press service of Mykolaivoblenergo, Censor.NET informs.

"As of Friday morning, 70% of the Mykolaiv region, including the regional centre, is without electricity. Power engineers are working around the clock to restore power as soon as possible. In the areas where the power supply has been restored, the following hourly blackout schedules are in effect
(in the volumes provided by NPC "UKRENERGO")," the statement said.

According to the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, power engineers found a break in the grid. They promise to repair it by 11 a.m. and start supplying power again.

Read more: More than 280,000 subscribers left without power after missile attack in Rivne region - RMA

Author: 

Mykolayiv (403) Mykolayivska region (485) electric power (464)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 