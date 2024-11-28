More than 280,000 subscribers left without power after missile attack in Rivne region - RMA

As a result of the Russian shelling of Rivne region, there are problems with electricity and water supply.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Koval, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 280 thousand subscribers are without electricity in the region. There are interruptions in water supply. Schools in Rivne and parts of Rivne district are being switched to distance learning," the statement said.

Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions.

