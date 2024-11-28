Ready to work tirelessly to ensure "peace through strength" - Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, whom Donald Trump has chosen as his special representative to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, has declared his readiness to ensure peace through force.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, he would be honoured to become Trump's assistant and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

"It was the privilege of my life working for President Trump, and I look forward to working tirelessly to secure peace through strength while upholding America’s interests. I am ready with the commitment and dedication it deserves," Kellogg said.

Read more: Trump appoints Kellogg as US special envoy to handle Ukraine war (updated)

The day before, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had chosen retired General Keith Kellogg as his special representative to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

What is known about Keith Kellogg

Retired US Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg held senior positions in the Trump administration in 2017-2021. In particular, he served as Chief of Staff to the National Security Council and National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Reuters, Kellogg had earlier proposed his own plan to end the war in Ukraine, which stipulates that the supply of US weapons to Kyiv will continue only if Ukraine agrees to peace talks with Russia.

At the same time, the United States is ready to warn Moscow of the consequences of refusing to negotiate, including increased support for Kyiv.

The newspaper adds that the plan envisages removing the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda for the near future.

Currently, Kellogg works for the pro-Trump America First Policy Institute, where he has put forward various proposals for the national security policy of the future Trump administration.

Read more: US calls on Ukraine to immediately lower conscription age to 18 - media