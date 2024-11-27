The administration of current US President Joe Biden is calling on Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the armed forces by drafting more soldiers and revising mobilization legislation to allow conscription of people over the age of 18.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Associated Press and Reuters.

According to information received by journalists from a senior official of the Biden administration, the United States is putting pressure on Ukraine to lower the mobilization age to 18 years in order to strengthen the Armed Forces in the fight against Russia.

Now we need manpower. The Russians are actually making progress, steadily advancing in the east, and they are beginning to push back Ukrainian forces in the Kursk direction... Mobilization and increase in the number of personnel can significantly affect the situation on the battlefield," the official said.

The American official emphasized that Ukraine is not mobilizing and training enough new soldiers for the war with Russia.

The Biden administration official also claims that the outgoing Democratic administration allegedly wants Ukraine to lower the draft age to 18 from 25 to help expand the reserve of men of military age.

According to him, the "pure math" of Ukraine's current situation is that it needs more troops to fight the war.

In addition, according to AP, according to European officials who requested anonymity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also hearing concerns from allies in other Western capitals that Ukraine has a personnel problem, not an arms problem.

European allies also added that the lack of sufficient personnel means that it may soon become impossible for Ukraine to continue operating in Russia's Kursk region.

