Units in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors to be reinforced with reserves and weapons, - Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the decision to reinforce the units with reserves, ammunition and military equipment.

The Commander-in-Chief reported the results of the trip in his telegram channel

The general noted that he personally worked with commanders in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

The main goal is to personally communicate with the commanders who are directly engaged in combat, resolve problematic issues and provide comprehensive assistance," the statement said.

He stressed that all the necessary decisions had been made to strengthen the units. In particular, we are talking about additional reserves, ammunition, weapons and military equipment.

Syrskyi stressed that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.









