General Staff: 50 combat engagements took place in Pokrovsk direction, over 440 occupiers neutralized

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the occupation forces. The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupiers are actively attacking in the Kupiansk direction.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

So far, 188 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes using 97 missiles and 23 air strikes, dropping 44 GABs. In addition, the invaders used more than seven hundred kamikaze drones and fired about 3,900 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhe and Hlyboke. In addition, the occupiers' aviation struck at the settlements of Lyptsi and Neskuchne, using four aerial bombs.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction twenty-four times near Fyholivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Zelenyi Hai, Raihorodka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops seven times in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Torske, Yampolivka and Terny.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Toretsk and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers attacked our positions 50 times in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachanske, Zhovte, Chumatske, Novyi Trud and Pustynka. So far, 18 combat engagements are ongoing.

According to the available information, the occupiers' losses in the direction amounted to 442 people killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, one mortar, two vehicles were destroyed, and one vehicle and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.

Today, the invaders made 42 attempts to advance in the Kurakhove direction. Most of the fighting is taking place near Sontsivka, Berestky, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yelizavetivka, Romanivka, Antonivka, Uspenivka and Dachne. In this area, enemy losses amounted to 63 occupants killed and 74 wounded, one tank and three armored combat vehicles were destroyed, and two tanks and five armored combat vehicles were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor stormed the front line of our defense 20 times today in the area of Trudove, Vesely Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Novopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector. Today, enemy aviation conducted 12 air strikes in Kursk region using 22 GABs.

Today, we are recognizing the soldiers of the 28th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, 37th Separate Marine Brigade, 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 71st Separate Ranger Brigade for their effective combat work, effectively destroying the enemy and inflicting irreparable losses in manpower and equipment.

