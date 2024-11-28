Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times with UAVs and artillery: Man wounded, houses, infrastructure, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, using drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Pokrov, Myrove Marhanetsk and Chervono Hryhorivka communities were under fire.



A 33-year-old man was injured as a result of the hostile attacks. He was hospitalised in moderate condition.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district 14 times in one day: they used artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition. PHOTOS

In addition, 11 private houses, 6 outbuildings, a garage, and a moped were damaged. As well as infrastructure and a utility company. A power line and a gas pipeline were hit.

See more: Russian troops strike Nikopol with drone: 2 people wounded, some damage. PHOTO





The head of the RMA also added that air defence is operating in the region in the evening.



"Air raid alert continues in Dnipropetrovsk region. Do not leave safe places until all-clear signal is given," Lysak urged.













