Occupiers attacked Nikopol district 14 times in one day: they used artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition. PHOTOS

During the day on 27 November, the Russian military attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times. The enemy targeted populated areas with kamikaze drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs and fired from heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Marhanets community suffered the most shelling. Two private houses and the same number of cars were damaged there. An emergency vehicle was also damaged.

See more: Consequences of Russian air strike on Sumy: damaged houses and civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

In addition, there was a lot of noise in Nikopol, Myrovka and Pokrovske communities. It is noted that the survey of these areas is ongoing, and the consequences are being clarified.



It is also reported that there were no casualties.







