Zelenskyy: Ukraine must respond together with partners to Russia’s attempt to prolong war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that any Russian blackmail should be responded to harshly, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deserves.

He said this in an evening address, Censor.NET reports.

Today, I had a report from the head of the GUR, Budanov, on what Russia's intentions are for missile strikes. Yesterday I explained the situation in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Today I spoke with British Prime Minister Starmer. Tomorrow's schedule includes a conversation with German Chancellor Scholz. We have to respond together to Russia's attempt to make the situation more unbearable and its attempt to prolong this war," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine and all its partners are interested in peace.

Watch more: Putin on striking at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv: "Anything is possible today during day". VIDEO

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine's position and that of its partners should be strengthened.

The Head of State emphasized that any Russian blackmail must be responded to harshly, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deserves.

"And we must see the prospect - the prospect of ending the war with real peace together with America, together with Europe, together with all partners. We need real peace - peace through strength, not this set of disasters, when one dictator in Moscow has been imposing his conditions on every new leader for 25 years," Zelenskyy summarized.

Watch more: "Putin is brandishing his ’oreshnik’ now solely to undermine President Trump’s initiatives,"- Zelenskyy. VIDEO

As a reminder, on November 28, the Kremlin dictator said that Russia was selecting targets for Oreshnik, which could be "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

Russia strikes at Ukraine with a new ballistic missile

On 21 November, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile during a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The media reported that it could have been a "Rubezh" missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an address on 21 November that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russians allegedly used a new medium-range "Oreshnik" missile.

On 22 November, the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said that on 21 November, Russia had struck at Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, allegedly from the "Kedr" missile system.

Later, the SSU showed journalists the remains of a Russian missile called "Oreshnik", which hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday.

Putin's arrest warrant

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

Read more: Russians shoot four more POWs in Pokrovsk direction - Prosecutor General’s Office