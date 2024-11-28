Russians shoot four more POWs in Pokrovsk direction - Prosecutor General’s Office

On 22 November 2024, Russians shot four POWs in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"According to operational data, on November 22, 2024, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces attacked a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located near the village of Petrivka, Pokrovsk district. During the enemy assault, four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to surrender. Immediately after that, the occupiers opened fire on them with automatic weapons," the statement said.

Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that on 10 November 2024, during an assault on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novodmytrivka, Pokrovsk district, the Russian military took two Ukrainian soldiers prisoner. After that, they forced the prisoners to undress and took them at gunpoint through a forest plantation, where they were shot.

Russian invaders also allegedly shot Ukrainian prisoners of war who were surrounded in the Kursk region.