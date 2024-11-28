Main efforts of occupiers are concentrated in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, actively acting in Lyman, Kupiansk and Vremivka directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the number of hostile attacks on the frontline increased to 80. The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted more than half of all attacks. The enemy is also active in the Lyman, Kupiansk and Vremivka directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, enemy artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation affected the areas of Popivka, Prohres and Chuikivka in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units eight times near Vovchansk, Tykhe and Hlyboke. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction nine times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Zelenyi Hai, Raihorodka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka. Fighting is currently ongoing in three locations.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Yampolivka and Terny. Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks since the beginning of the day, and five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes with three GABs in the area of Zakitne.

Watch more: Putin on striking at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv: "Anything is possible today during day". VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Bila Hora and Stupochky. One invaders' attack is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske, Novyi Trud and Pustynka. The defense forces, holding back the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled a total of 21 enemy attacks in the area.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked our units 31 times, trying to advance in the areas of Sontsivka, Berestky, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yelizavetivka, Romanivka, Antonivka and Hnativka. Eight firefights are currently underway.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders conducted 14 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Trudove, Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka. Seven firefights are ongoing.

Read more: Netherlands does not support transfer of Gripen to Ukraine, process is already "on hold" - media

Hostilities in the south

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers made two unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units