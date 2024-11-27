Zelenskyy after Syrskyi’s report: most fierce assaults in Kurakhove direction

Donetsk direction remains the most intense area on the frontline. In particular, most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove direction.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State said that on Wednesday, November 27, he had heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on all the details of the frontline situation and the operation in the Kursk region.

"The most intense areas remain in Donetsk. First of all, it is the Kurakhove direction - most of the fighting is there, the most fierce assaults. Also the Pokrovsk direction, Kupiansk," Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked all the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - every soldier, sergeant and officer who are destroying the occupier and protecting our positions.

