It is almost impossible to bring aid to Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Kurakhove, enemy is shooting at all access roads - RMA

Currently, it is almost impossible to get to the cities of Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Kurakhove in the Donetsk region. The Russian invaders are shooting at all access roads to these cities.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this during a telethon, Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET reports.

The official said that there are still local residents in the above-mentioned cities.

"Unfortunately, people remain in such cities as Myrnohrad, where there are 3,000 people, 300 people in Chasiv Yar, about 600-620 people in Toretsk, and about 600-650 people in Kurakhove. It is almost impossible to bring humanitarian aid to people," said Filashkin.

The head of the RMA explained that the occupiers are shooting at all access roads to the listed cities, and the enemy is also making advances.

Therefore, "it is almost impossible to enter these settlements now," Filashkin said.

The official also said that the Russian occupation forces have made some advances in the Donetsk region.

