Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Pokrovsk direction in еру Donetsk region are experiencing an acute shortage of infantry. As a result, they are forced to attack enemy units with the help of drones. Ukrainian soldiers fear a significant breakthrough by the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers told CNN about this.

"Ukraine cannot match Moscow in terms of numbers or tolerance for losses, which, according to Western officials, leads to 1,200 dead and wounded daily on both sides of the front line. As soldiers on the eastern front told CNN, the lack of manpower has been felt in Pokrovsk for several weeks, and Moscow's brutal tactics have been consistently successful," the article says.

Lack of infantry

The estimates of the soldiers who are currently there vary.

The situation is very critical... We don't have enough infantry to fight and hold out for a while while the drones do their job. That's why we often see situations where the enemy penetrates into vulnerable areas uncontrollably," said the commander of the 15th NGU drone unit with the call sign East.

The report also says that due to the lack of infantry, the fighters are forced to use drones to strike at advancing Russian units.

East is the commander of a drone unit of the 15th National Guard regiment operating in the Pokrovsk area

A sniper scout from the 15th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, Kashchei, warned that the Russians are pulling troops as close to the positions of the defenders as possible in preparation for assaults.

He suggested that in one day, when the operation does start, the occupiers could go very far.

"I cannot say for sure how much time we have, if any," the soldier said.

Fatigue of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front line

Fatigue is another problem for Ukrainian soldiers.

"I love my job, but we need other young people to love it too. Our country has woken up, but the people in it have not. Guys are dying here. It's trash," commented Kotia, a sniper scout.

Kotia is a reconnaissance sniper with the 15th National Guard Regiment

East, commander of drone unit admitted that he was sent to the area in August.

"During this time, we have never gone to the training grounds or replenished our personnel," he said, adding that the Russians are constantly training, having rotations and replenishment of personnel.

Who defended Selydove in October?

A Ukrainian military official told CNN that only six Ukrainian positions defended Selydove, which was captured by Russian occupiers in October.

According to the military, this means that about 60 soldiers were involved in the operation. They were quickly surrounded and retreated with significant losses, he added.

The situation in the Donetsk region

The General Staff's report for the evening of November 27 states that most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction

Earlier, the head of the Chasiv Yar CMA, Chaus, said that little was left of the town and the situation was consistently difficult.

DeepState reported that Russian troops managed to occupy Novoselydivka and Petrivka. The Russians also advanced in the area of 12 settlements.