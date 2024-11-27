102 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 102 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

Today, the areas of Popivka and Dmytrivka in the Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupants tried to storm the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army four times in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhe, and our defenders repelled the Russian attacks.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhliakivka. Ukrainian troops are holding steadfastly, three firefights are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army made four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made one assault attack towards the positions of our troops near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians tried five times to force our units out of their positions in the area of Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has already made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte and Chumatske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 11 enemy attacks. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Sontsivka, Berestky, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yelizavetivka, Antonivka and Hanivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, 21 attacks of the occupation army were repelled today, six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, two invaders' attacks continue, and the enemy has made 13 attempts to advance near Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka.

The situation in other directions

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy tried three times to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in vain.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven invaders' attacks, and three combat engagements are ongoing.

At the Siversk, Huliaypole and Orikhiv directions, the occupiers continue to fire at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure.