Russian troops amass forces in Kinburn Spit area to prevent Ukrainian Armed Forces from forcing Dnipro river - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops are reinforcing fortifications in the area of the Kinburn Spit to keep the mouth of the Dnipro River under their control and prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from landing on the spit.

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said this on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Most likely, according to our intelligence, they are amassing forces there (near the Kinburn Spit - ed.) in order to hold the line more. They are strengthening fortifications, moving defensive weapons there in order to prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from forcing the Dnipro River, landing on Tendrivska and Kinburn Spit, especially on Kinburn Spit, and keeping this very mouth of the Dnipro River, the Dnipro Islands, for which fierce battles are now taking place, under control," Voloshyn said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders are trying to increase the number of weapons on the Kinburn Spit. The enemy may be planning assault operations.

It should be noted that the Kinburn Sand Spit is located in Mykolaiv region near Ochakiv. It is a continuation of the Kinburn Peninsula and partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnipro-Buh Estuary.