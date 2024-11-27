Most of Russians who are captured are former prisoners - Khortytsia OSGT

Most of the occupiers who are captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are former prisoners who joined the Russian army in exchange for amnesty.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZN.UA, this was stated during a telethon by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops.

He said that recently the Russian army has been increasing its numbers through open and covert mobilization, and mercenaries continue to join the ranks of the occupation army.

"Most of those who are taken prisoner are former prisoners who chose to serve in the Russian army in exchange for amnesty and chose to fight," said Voloshyn.

Watch more: Soldiers watching enemy attack through UAV’s camera: "They were f#cked up with small arms! Couldn’t their own people have killed them? Friendly organism of f#ggots mowed them down. Up to 15 people". VIDEO

In addition, he noted that several times special forces were captured.

However, Voloshyn added that the number of Russian prisoners being captured is now beginning to decrease. According to him, the Defense Forces are now replenishing the exchange fund with newly mobilized soldiers who are sent on assaults to identify and reconnoiter Ukrainian firing points on the front line.

Earlier it was reported that cases of Russian occupants committing suicide in order not to surrender were recorded at the front, but many of the Russian soldiers prefer captivity.