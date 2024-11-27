Soldiers watching enemy attack through UAV’s camera: "They were f#cked up with small arms! Couldn’t their own people have killed them? Friendly organism of f#ggots mowed them down. Up to 15 people". VIDEO
In just a few seconds, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy assault group that was preparing to attack in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of the enemy unit's elimination was posted online. According to the Ukrainian soldiers who watched the battle through a UAV camera, the Russians were killed with small arms. The Ukrainian soldiers could not agree on who eliminated the enemy.
"Uncle, a friendly organism has just mowed down f#ggots. Up to 15 people," says one of the soldiers who was watching the battlefield in his radio report.
Warning: Strong language!
