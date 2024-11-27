ENG
Occupier without trousers, wounded in butt, dying near dead body of his accomplice. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian troops eliminated two occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that one of the occupiers was seriously wounded below the back and is still showing signs of life. His accomplice is no longer moving.

"Pokrovsk direction of the frontline, Donetsk region. Video of aerial reconnaissance of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade," the commentary reads.

Russian Army (8824) elimination (4907) Donetska region (3551) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (51)
