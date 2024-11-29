Mykolaiv without power for two days after Russian missile attack, - mayor

Mykolaiv has been without power for two days after a Russian missile attack.

This was announced by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"Mykolaiv has been without electricity for the second day because of the Russian aggressor's attack on the power system. Our power engineers are doing everything and looking for solutions to restore power supply," he said in a statement.

The head of the city stressed that public transport is working. Additional buses have been put on the routes, and trolleybuses with an autonomous range of 20 kilometres are running.

"All medical facilities in Mykolaiv are operating as usual! There have been no disruptions. Doctors and medical staff are on the ground," Senkevych said.

Heating points have also been set up in the city, where citizens can recharge their devices.

There are also water points where residents can get purified water.

