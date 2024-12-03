Verkhovna Rada appoints Chernyshov as Minister of National Unity. PHOTO
Today, on 3 December 2024, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksii Chernyshov as Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine.
This was reported by the "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in the telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
237 MPs voted in favour.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Rada was offered to appoint Chernyshov as Minister of National Unity.
