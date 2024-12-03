Verkhovna Rada appoints Chernyshov as Minister of National Unity. PHOTO

Today, on 3 December 2024, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksii Chernyshov as Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine.

This was reported by the "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in the telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

237 MPs voted in favour.

Read more: Chernyshov may head Ministry of Infrastructure, - sources

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Rada was offered to appoint Chernyshov as Minister of National Unity.