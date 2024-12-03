South Korean President Yol announces introduction of martial law

On Tuesday, December 3, South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol announced the introduction of martial law in the country.

According to Censor.NET, Yonhap reports.

According to the country's leader, this was done to prevent pro-North Korean forces from depriving South Korean citizens of "their freedom and happiness" and to maintain constitutional order.

According to the AP, Yun Seok-yol accused the country's opposition of "controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea, and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities."

He stated that he was forced to take this step because the opposition parties "took the parliamentary process hostage."

To protect liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I am declaring martial law," the country's leader said.

Yonhap explains that the decision was made after the opposition Democratic Party submitted a reduced draft budget to the parliamentary budget committee and filed impeachment motions against the state auditor and chief prosecutor.

Later, the South Korean Ministry of Defense ordered commanders of all branches of the military to increase combat readiness.