Russia and Belarus to set up training centers for joint training of soldiers

Russia and Belarus plan to establish three training centers for joint military training.

This was stated by the chairman of the Standing Committee on National Security of the House of Representatives of Belarus Gennady Lepeshko, BelTA reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in Belarus, such a training center will be created in the Hrodna region, in Russia - in the Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad regions.

Currently, military educational institutions in Belarus and Russia are preparing personnel for this purpose.

Lepeshko reminded that in 2023, three allied defense programs were launched, one of which is dedicated to strengthening border security, and the other two to improving the infrastructure of Belarus and Russia to ensure a regional grouping of troops.

Also, according to the Belarusian minister, the countries signed "more than 160 agreements on joint activities in the military sphere" in 2025.

The official noted that the air forces of Belarus and Russia periodically conduct "joint patrols of the air borders of the union state in the airspace of Belarus."

According to Lepeshko, this "is extremely important, since American strategic and tactical aircraft have long been flying in the airspace of Poland and the Baltic states near the border of the allied state."

He claims that all joint exercises with Russia are "exclusively defensive in nature."

