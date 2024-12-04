"Servant of People" Kravets left Ukraine due to fears of a scandal over false conclusion of MMC - media

Roman Kravets, the "Servant of the People", who is also known as the owner of the "Joker" Telegram channel, left Ukraine on 26 October 2024 and has been in Europe since then. Kravets left the country after a correspondence with a Hromadske journalist, who soon published an extensive investigation, which revealed, among other things, that he had received a "white ticket" in MMC while abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Oboz.ua.

As a reminder, on 20 November, in its investigation into the travels abroad and deregistration of Roman Kravets, who calls himself the former owner of the "Joker" Telegram channel, Hromadske showed a certificate from the military medical commission of the Holosiivskyi district. It states that on 16 July 2024, Roman Kravets underwent a medical examination and was found unfit for military service and was removed from the military register. However, at that time, he was abroad and could not sign documents.

The certificate was signed by the MMC head of the Holosiivskyi district, Olha Sokolova, and the secretary of the commission, Larysa Bulava. It also allegedly bears the signature of Roman Kravets himself, who had read the commission's conclusion. According to media reports, this certificate is forged.

A source in the Municipal Non-Profit Enterprise "Consultative and Diagnostic Centre" of Holosiivskyi district (i.e., in the polyclinic of this district) claims that the order appointing Sokolova as the head of the MMC was issued by the TCR only on 17 July 2024 (a copy of the order is available to "Detector Media", but it does not contain the part with signatures and a seal), and she started work only on 18 July, i.e., two days after she allegedly signed Kravets' certificate. The secretary of the commission was included in the commission only the following month, on 9 August, and actually started working on 10 August. In July, she did not even work at Non-Profit Enterprise "Consultative and Diagnostic Centre" of the Holosiivskyi district.