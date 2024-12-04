Day in Donetsk region: 4 people killed, 11 injured, occupiers attacked three districts

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of December 4, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

A person died in Dachne of the Kurakhove district. A house was damaged in Novoserhiivka. In Pokrovsk 1 person died and 3 were wounded, 15 multi-storey buildings and 5 private houses were damaged; in Kotlyne 1 person died and 1 was wounded; in Zvirove 1 person was wounded.

Kramatorsk district

In Yampol of the Lyman district, 2 houses were damaged. In Novoiverske of Novodonetsk territorial community, an enterprise was damaged. In Druzhkivka, 2 people were wounded. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 4 wounded, 22 multi-story buildings, a private house, an administrative building, a gas pipeline, a power line, and 12 enterprise facilities were damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Oleksandro-Kalynove of the Illinivsk territorial community.

Read more: Donetsk directions need significant reinforcement. This particularly concerns supply of weapons from partners – Zelenskyy

Bakhmut district.

In Siversk, 11 houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 3 private houses, a multi-story building, and a non-residential building were damaged.



It is noted that in total, Russians fired 20 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 704 people were evacuated from the front line, including 18 children.

See more: Enemy advances in Kurakhove and near Sukhi Yaly, Kostiantynopolske, Dachenske and Pushkine - DeepState. MAPS