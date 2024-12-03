Donetsk directions need significant reinforcement. This particularly concerns supply of weapons from partners – Zelenskyy

Areas in the Donetsk region need to be significantly strengthened, including the supply of weapons from partner countries.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his traditional evening video address.

‘At the beginning of the day, the Chief of Defence, a report on the situation, the main tasks that need to be implemented now, and the difficulties on the front line. Donetsk areas need to be significantly strengthened. And this concerns, in particular, the supply of weapons from partners - it is a direct dependence: the greater the firepower of our army, the more technological capabilities we have, the more we will be able to destroy the Russian offensive potential and protect the lives of our soldiers,’ the Head of State said.

He noted that detailed discussions with partners were underway.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is building up its own defence industry.

‘Our long-range capability will increase,’ the head of state said.

