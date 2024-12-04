48 thousand missing occupiers in Ukraine: Putin’s niece and Deputy Minister of Defense of Russian Federation Tsivilova accidentally revealed "closed data". VIDEO
Anna Tsivilova, the niece of the Russian dictator and Deputy Minister of Defence, said that the authorities had received 48,000 applications for DNA tests to search for missing soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.
According to Censor.NET, this figure was voiced during a non-public meeting of officials, including, in addition to Tsivilova, the head of the State Duma Defence Committee, Andrei Kartapolov. It was he who asked that this information be removed from the documents so that "these figures would not appear anywhere".
