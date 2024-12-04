Rada failed to vote on bill on responsibility for publishing data from registers

The Verkhovna Rada has not voted on draft law No. 10242 on criminalizing unauthorized interference, sale or dissemination of information processed in public electronic registers.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

In total, 213 MPs supported the decision. The second reading was supported by 229.

"Let me remind you that it was there that the provision on the return of confiscation of corrupt officials who made deals with the investigation was cunningly inserted. This raises the question: what about this issue? For example, there is our draft law No. 12269, which corrects this..... and without any fuss," Zhelezniak added.

As a reminder, the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin said the day before that the Rada was proposing to adopt draft law No. 10242, which would allow law enforcement officers to conduct covert investigative actions, in particular against journalists and the media.

Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach also called for the bill to be rejected. According to him, this will allow law enforcement to significantly increase control over journalists' sources and journalists themselves.