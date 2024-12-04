Ukraine expects adoption of 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia in short term - Sybiha

There are positive signals from European and American partners regarding a new sanctions package against Russia, and Ukraine expects it to be adopted in the short term.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting.

According to him, there have been recent positive sanctions signals from both European and American partners.

"We expect our European friends to adopt the 15th package of sanctions against Russians in the short term," he said.

The minister also thanked the United States for the latest sanctions package, which included Gazprombank.

"I noticed that the latest package adopted by the US side also sanctioned the banking sector. This is important," Sybiha said.