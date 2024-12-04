330,000 destroyed facilities recorded in Ukraine, including 50,000 this year, - Head of Ministry of Reconstruction Kuleba

In Ukraine, the number of facilities destroyed as a result of Russian aggression has increased by 50,000 over the year, reaching 330,000.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, during the forum "Digitalisation of Urban Development in Ukraine. Current Status and Next Steps for Transparent Recovery".

"At the beginning of 2024, we recorded 280 thousand destroyed objects. This figure has already increased to 330,000. That is, this terrible dynamics has reached 50,000 objects in a year," Kuleba said.

He stressed that Ukraine faces the task of not only restoring what has been destroyed, but also making sure that every decision, every reconstruction project has meaning, logic and care for people.

According to Kuleba, digitalisation is the tool that makes it possible to carry out reconstruction in the most clear, efficient, transparent and accountable manner at all stages - from planning the facility, allocating resources and monitoring project implementation. In addition, digitalisation is an element of trust not only within the country but also among international partners, which is extremely important for mobilising aid and investment.

